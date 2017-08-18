Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B delivers on her promises. It was only four days ago that Cardi tweeted out that the Latin remix to her smash hit single “Bodak Yellow” “Drops This Friday Aug 18 Everywhere. #waitonit.” The wait is officially over, as the Bronx’s current favorite rap representative recruits Messiah El Artista for the “Latin Trap Remix” of Bodak Yellow, which you can check out above.

Messiah is a 25 year-old, Dominican “Latin Trap” rapper who also hails from the Bronx, New York City, and has been making waves recently with his intriguing fusion of Spanish lyrics with high-energy trap rap music. The independent rapper has received praise from 50 Cent, whom Messiah says once told him that he would sign to G-Unit Records, and was extensively profiled in Vibe. The fact that the Cardi B look is boosting his profile in the US (he’s already had hit records in Paraguay and Bolivia) is a testament to how solid Cardi B’s standing is becoming. It was only a few months ago that a potential guest appearance on a Lil Kim remake seemed like a big deal for her, and now she’s giving leg-ups to other rappers with guest appearances on her own songs — in Spanish, no less. Watching Cardi cash in on her obvious talent and charisma has been fun to watch, but I don’t think I’m the only one who’s even more interested in seeing just what she does with all that star power now.