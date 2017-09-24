Cardi B’s Heart Was ‘Smiling’ After J. Cole Gave Her Some Advice

#J. Cole
Contributing Writer
09.24.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

While she’s currently locked into a battle for the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart with Taylor Swift and Post Malone, Cardi B is learning to deal with a whole new level of fame. As such, she’s feeling the pressure, not only to live up to her massive song “Bodak Yellow” but to deliver an album worthy of all the attention she’s been receiving. Cardi let her feelings on the matter be known in an interview with The Breakfast Club recently and unbeknownst to her one special someone was watching and sympathizing with her: J. Cole.

Jermaine returned to Twitter for the first time in a long while on Sunday, mostly to air out his feelings about the NFL and Colin Kaepernick, but before got to that he took a second to address Cardi directly. “Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it,” he said in a tweet. “Don’t put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat.”

Well, Cardi saw the advice and she loved it. “Is this real,” she asked with a crying smiley. “Son my heart is smiling (relieved emoji). Well who am I not to take J cole advice.”

It’s another one of the authentic and heartfelt moments that endures Cardi to fans so much and makes her run to the top such a game changer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J. Cole
TAGSCardi BJ. COLE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 2 days ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 5 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP