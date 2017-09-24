Cardi B’s Heart Was ‘Smiling’ After J. Cole Gave Her Some Advice

Getty Image

While she’s currently locked into a battle for the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart with Taylor Swift and Post Malone, Cardi B is learning to deal with a whole new level of fame. As such, she’s feeling the pressure, not only to live up to her massive song “Bodak Yellow” but to deliver an album worthy of all the attention she’s been receiving. Cardi let her feelings on the matter be known in an interview with The Breakfast Club recently and unbeknownst to her one special someone was watching and sympathizing with her: J. Cole.

Jermaine returned to Twitter for the first time in a long while on Sunday, mostly to air out his feelings about the NFL and Colin Kaepernick, but before got to that he took a second to address Cardi directly. “Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it,” he said in a tweet. “Don’t put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat.”

Also Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don't put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Well, Cardi saw the advice and she loved it. “Is this real,” she asked with a crying smiley. “Son my heart is smiling (relieved emoji). Well who am I not to take J cole advice.”

Is this real :')Son my heart is smiling 😌Well who am I not to take J cole advice https://t.co/fRVuNbyCtw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017

It’s another one of the authentic and heartfelt moments that endures Cardi to fans so much and makes her run to the top such a game changer.