I’m so proud of my self :’)Idris Elba thank you !!! pic.twitter.com/EP5hziyWXp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 1, 2017

What would you do if Idris Elba selected your song over a Rihanna hit? That’s the kind of cosign every woman dreams about, and it’s just another step that will help make Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” the hottest topic of conversation in hip-hop right now.

Cardi has become such a force lately, that that even Nicki Minaj stans are bringing beef to Cardi’s doorstep, perhaps sensing a threat to their queen’s longstanding dominance over the rap game. The rapper herself even seems surprised at how well-received the song has been after putting out singles independently for over a year, despite having received a major publication look and a major label deal within the last few months.

Speaking of co-signs, she’s received a couple of high-profile looks recently, including one from the former queen of rap, Lil Kim, but the latest one she’s received might be one of the highest profile looks she’s gotten outside of hip-hop so far.

While on campaign to promote his latest movie, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, Idris Elba was asked about his second job as a DJ — specifically, which hot song he’d play at a party, with the choices of DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow.” Although DJ Idris had some caveats (Times Square, between 1 and 2 AM), he picked “Bodak” hands down with no hesitation. Of course Cardi was only too happy to share on both Twitter and Instagram, adding “I’m so proud of myself! Idris Elba, thank you!!!” Now that even A-list actors are name-checking Cardi in interviews, it looks like Cardi’s star will only continue rising.