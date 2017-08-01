Idris Elba Gave Cardi B The Kind Of Cosign Every Woman Dreams About

#Idris Elba
08.01.17 16 mins ago

What would you do if Idris Elba selected your song over a Rihanna hit? That’s the kind of cosign every woman dreams about, and it’s just another step that will help make Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” the hottest topic of conversation in hip-hop right now.

Cardi has become such a force lately, that that even Nicki Minaj stans are bringing beef to Cardi’s doorstep, perhaps sensing a threat to their queen’s longstanding dominance over the rap game. The rapper herself even seems surprised at how well-received the song has been after putting out singles independently for over a year, despite having received a major publication look and a major label deal within the last few months.

Speaking of co-signs, she’s received a couple of high-profile looks recently, including one from the former queen of rap, Lil Kim, but the latest one she’s received might be one of the highest profile looks she’s gotten outside of hip-hop so far.

While on campaign to promote his latest movie, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, Idris Elba was asked about his second job as a DJ — specifically, which hot song he’d play at a party, with the choices of DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow.” Although DJ Idris had some caveats (Times Square, between 1 and 2 AM), he picked “Bodak” hands down with no hesitation. Of course Cardi was only too happy to share on both Twitter and Instagram, adding “I’m so proud of myself! Idris Elba, thank you!!!” Now that even A-list actors are name-checking Cardi in interviews, it looks like Cardi’s star will only continue rising.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba
TAGSCardi BIDRIS ELBA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 7 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP