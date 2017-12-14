Cardi B Got Offset An Expectedly Extravagant Gift For His Birthday

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After what seemed like a small rough patch, Cardi B and her fiance Offset are flying high. Or maybe I should say riding clean, after Cardi got Offset a Rolls-Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday. TMZ caught footage of Offset checking out the new whip, which pulled up on the two after Offset’s birthday party at Los Angeles’ The MacArthur night club. Offset was excited about the Wraith, sharing a long embrace — and short dance — with Cardi B before dapping up his cousin Quavo from across the beautiful white and red car.

Cardi getting Offset a car as a birthday gift is fitting given the vehicle-themed “Motorsport” video that the two recently released with the other Migos members and Nicki Minaj. But she was just returning the favor after Offset got her a beautiful $500,000 diamond engagement ring that shone as much as the flashy shirt he wore to his birthday party. Cardi had to fend off an intrusive TMZ reporter, letting him know that she paid for the car, and he would have to wait to see what pieces will be in her upcoming Steve Madden collection.

Other attendees to his birthday party included Swae Lee, G-Eazy, Big Sean, Ashanti and QC partner Lil Yachty, who was on the squad’s recent Quality Control: Control The Streets project. You can see more footage from TMZ here.