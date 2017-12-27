Cardi B Threatens Legal Action Against The Hackers Who Leaked The Offset Hotel Room Video

12.27.17 2 Comments

Cardi B and Offset may have gotten over the leaked video that allegedly suggests that he cheated on her, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to let the hackers who distributed the video get away scot-free. According to TMZ, Cardi’s lawyer, Scott Mason, has stated that the video and others were obtained illegally and that the rapper is going to pursue legal recourse against the perpetrators.

The videos that leaked last Friday included a clip of Cardi dancing naked as well as a video of a different woman walking around a hotel room au naturel ostensibly shot by Offset himself. While the video sparked rumors online that the Migos member was cheating on Cardi, the pair put any rumors of friction between them to rest with a racy Instagram live clip that confirmed they were still together and laughing it off.

However, while Cardi wasn’t fazed by the leak of her nudes (after all, she openly embraces her past as a stripper), she was more interested in catching the hackers and holding them responsible for stealing the footage in the first place. Per the TMZ report, her lawyer says that they will pursue any legal means necessary to hold the hackers accountable.

