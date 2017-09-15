Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Video Is A Euphoric Behind-The-Scenes Look

09.15.17

It’s been a little over a year since Carly Rae Jepsen released her revered album E•MO•TION so it would seem it’s just about time for the Canadian singer to start churning out new music and working her way to another album release. That may be exactly what’s underway as just a few days ago a new ballad from the 31-year-old titled “Runaways” surfaced and now she’s back with a new video for her hit “Cut To The Feeling.” The energetic and exuberant track gets an equally energetic and exuberant video as Carly gives viewers a behind the scenes look at a large-scale video production.

This type of video is a trope that has been used before, either as a faux setup for a video or an actual behind-the-scenes look, but for Carly it just seems to work better. Her personality pops off the screen, so much so that when viewers get the inevitable look at the “real” video at the end of the clip, it seems like a let down and you’d rather just get back to Carly goofing off with her friends. If there is a new album or some more music on he way, it’ll be welcomed, especially after watching Carly have a ball for four minutes in this new video.

