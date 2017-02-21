Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Come December, it’s a virtual certainty that many will be hailing 2017 the year of Chance The Rapper. He took home three Grammys just over a week ago, including the major victory in the Best New Artist category, and it appears Chance was more than prepared for the moment. Yes, he’d been rapping about Grammys for a while, and yes he helped spearhead a movement to get free and streaming music recognized by the academy, but he was inherently prepared for the exact moment he won a Grammy and got his chance to speak to the world.

In a touching speech after nabbing the Best New Artist nom, Chance told the audience at home and at the Staples Center “Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the lord.” It turns out he told a crowd his nomination celebration that he’d say those exact words, over two months before the award show.

.@chancetherapper speaks on possible Grammy win at his nomination event in Chicago pic.twitter.com/EcscAhSfml — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 7, 2016

Chance wasn’t done there as he later returned to the Grammy stage, not only for his trophy for Best Rap Album, but also for a celebratory, victory lap of a performance. Though Chance may not have prepared a speech for that final award, as according to Chance he didn’t think he’d win, he still clearly was well prepared for the biggest night of his life.