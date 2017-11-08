The Mayor Of Chicago Walked Out On Chance The Rapper At A City Council Meeting

#Chance The Rapper
11.08.17 32 mins ago

npr

If there’s one abiding passion in Chance The Rapper’s life, it’s his efforts to make sure that the children of Chicago receive a proper education through the city’s public school system. He’s done more than just talk about this issue. Time and again, Chance has reached into his own wallet, putting up $1,000,000 of his own money, while raising millions more through outside sources.

Today, he showed up to a city council meeting to speak to some of Chicago’s leaders about the importance of funding education. Well, he tried to talk to some of the city’s leaders anyway. Chicago’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel walked out on Chance before he even had the opportunity to open his mouth.

Specifically, Chance was on-hand to oppose Emanuel’s efforts to invest $95 million into a brand new police academy for the city, citing the huge gap in education funding. “I guess the mayor had to step out, but it’s cool, it’s cool because I’m here to talk to you guys right now,” he said near the top of his speech. “It’s a very simple thing you guys have to do, we should understand financially that this proposed plan doesn’t make sense. We don’t have $95 million…there are a lot of different services that need to be funded.”

You can watch Chance’s full remarks in the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERchicagoRAHM EMANUEL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP