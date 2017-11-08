npr

If there’s one abiding passion in Chance The Rapper’s life, it’s his efforts to make sure that the children of Chicago receive a proper education through the city’s public school system. He’s done more than just talk about this issue. Time and again, Chance has reached into his own wallet, putting up $1,000,000 of his own money, while raising millions more through outside sources.

Today, he showed up to a city council meeting to speak to some of Chicago’s leaders about the importance of funding education. Well, he tried to talk to some of the city’s leaders anyway. Chicago’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel walked out on Chance before he even had the opportunity to open his mouth.

Specifically, Chance was on-hand to oppose Emanuel’s efforts to invest $95 million into a brand new police academy for the city, citing the huge gap in education funding. “I guess the mayor had to step out, but it’s cool, it’s cool because I’m here to talk to you guys right now,” he said near the top of his speech. “It’s a very simple thing you guys have to do, we should understand financially that this proposed plan doesn’t make sense. We don’t have $95 million…there are a lot of different services that need to be funded.”

You can watch Chance’s full remarks in the video above.