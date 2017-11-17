Chance The Rapper is hosting this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, and it seems like he’s pretty excited to get as involved as he possibly can. In fact, he went on The Tonight Show last night, and told Jimmy Fallon that he came into the week with five sketches written, and three of them are going to make it to dress rehearsal, giving them a decent shot of appearing on the actual show:

“I wrote three sketches that will make it into the show… well, they’ll make it to dress rehearsal, so they could get pulled, Lorne [Michaels] could pull them last minute. But hopefully, as of right now, I got three sketches in the show.

I actually wrote five, I came here with five. I’m a huge fan of the show, and I know that when they bring in guest hosts, they usually come with a few ideas at least, especially if they’re into comedy, so I brought a few sketches by.”