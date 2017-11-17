Chance The Rapper Co-Wrote Three Upcoming ‘SNL’ Sketches, One With Help From Donald Glover

#Chance The Rapper #SNL
11.17.17 6 mins ago

Chance The Rapper is hosting this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, and it seems like he’s pretty excited to get as involved as he possibly can. In fact, he went on The Tonight Show last night, and told Jimmy Fallon that he came into the week with five sketches written, and three of them are going to make it to dress rehearsal, giving them a decent shot of appearing on the actual show:

“I wrote three sketches that will make it into the show… well, they’ll make it to dress rehearsal, so they could get pulled, Lorne [Michaels] could pull them last minute. But hopefully, as of right now, I got three sketches in the show.

I actually wrote five, I came here with five. I’m a huge fan of the show, and I know that when they bring in guest hosts, they usually come with a few ideas at least, especially if they’re into comedy, so I brought a few sketches by.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#SNL
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERCHILDISH GAMBINODONALD GLOVERsaturday night liveSNL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP