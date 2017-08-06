Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa Reunite On Stage For A Special Performance At Lollapalooza

#Lollapalooza #Chance The Rapper
Contributing Writer
08.06.17

Getty Image

Chicago is as talent rich as any city in the rap solar system, featuring a diverse array of artists that cover every inch of rap’s spectrum. Two of the biggest and most talented flag bearers from the city are Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, and for some time it has seemed those former collaborators weren’t exactly seeing eye to eye.

Vic once famously blacked Chance out of a picture he posted with Beyonce and Jay-Z, a peculiar and very public statement that seemed to signal some dissent between the two. Though they’ve been spotted together since, the idea remained there was still some sort of feud brewing, even though Vic himself called their relationship a competition and not a beef. Now, any concern over a beef should be over as Chance ended all of the talk by bringing Vic out to perform with him during his headlining set at Lollapalooza in their hometown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lollapalooza#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERLOLLAPALOOZAVic Mensa

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 day ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 6 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP