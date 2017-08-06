Getty Image

Chicago is as talent rich as any city in the rap solar system, featuring a diverse array of artists that cover every inch of rap’s spectrum. Two of the biggest and most talented flag bearers from the city are Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, and for some time it has seemed those former collaborators weren’t exactly seeing eye to eye.

Vic once famously blacked Chance out of a picture he posted with Beyonce and Jay-Z, a peculiar and very public statement that seemed to signal some dissent between the two. Though they’ve been spotted together since, the idea remained there was still some sort of feud brewing, even though Vic himself called their relationship a competition and not a beef. Now, any concern over a beef should be over as Chance ended all of the talk by bringing Vic out to perform with him during his headlining set at Lollapalooza in their hometown.