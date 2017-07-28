Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It might be easy to write off Atlanta’s Dae Dae as just another in a long line of rappers with tattoo on his face and his dreadlocks dyed a ridiculous color, but that would be a big mistake. The 24-year-old burgeoning star is much more than meets the eye, as evidenced by his homage-paying “New Wave” video, where he tips his hat to Atlanta’s past and leaps into the future with his smooth flow and infectious deliveries all over the track.

Just a few weeks after the release of that eye-catching visual Dae Dae is back with the entire LP that houses “New Wave,” a dedication to his five children titled 5 Reasons. Executive producer Nitti Beatz provides a bouncy backdrop to the 11 tracks, giving Dae plenty of room to spread his wings and touch on a varied set of topics using a seemingly endless series of flows, inflections and melodic deliveries to get his points across. The album is full of poignant reflections, massive aspirations and everything in between on top of booming production that makes 5 Reasons a worthy listen in almost every setting.

Time will tell exactly what 300 Entertainment has in store for Dae, or if he has a single that will catch enough ears to elevate him to the next stage in his career, but one thing is for sure, he the talent and 5 Reasons is a nice mix of all of the things that make him one of Atlanta’s hottest prospects in the game right now. Stream Dae Dae’s 5 Reasons below and purchase on iTunes here.