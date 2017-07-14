Sony

D’Angelo’s imaginative and classic 1995 debut album Brown Sugar is about to get a massive remastered edition later this year. Per Rolling Stone, the set will include a large amount of previously unreleased bonus material including twenty rarities, remixes, acapellas and instrumentals.

The 2-disc set includes a treasure trove of material including acapella versions of songs such as “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” as well as a DJ Premier mix of “Lady” along with a remixed version of “Brown Sugar.” The second disc features remixes from the likes of King Tech, Def Squad, Dallas Austin, C.J. Mackintosh and more. For diehard D’Angelo fans, a 20-page booklet complete with lyrics and unique photos can be found in the deluxe edition.

Upon its release in 1995, Brown Sugar became one of the definitive R&B albums of the 1990s and made D’Angelo a household name. The album nabbed four Grammy nominations including Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song. Following the release of 2000’s Voodoo and a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned in 2014 with another Grammy-nominated album, Black Messiah.

Check out the vaunted tracklist for the Brown Sugar reissue below. The set is due out on August 25th.

Brown Sugar (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1 (Remastered album + bonus tracks)

1. “Brown Sugar”

2. “Alright”

3. “Jonz In My Bonz”

4. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine”

5. “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker”

6. “Smooth”

7. “Cruisin’”

8. “When We Get By”

9. “Lady”

10. “Higher”

11. “Brown Sugar”

12. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine (A Cappella released on promotional 12″ single)”

13. “Brown Sugar Instrumental (released on 12″ single)”

14. “Lady Just Tha Beat Mix Instrumental w/Chorus (Mixed by DJ Premier; released on CD Maxi-Single)”

15. “Brown Sugar Alternate Version (released on 12″ single)”

Disc 2 (More Sugar)

1. “Brown Sugar (King Tech Remix feat. Kool G. Rap released on 12″ promotional single)”

2. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine (Def Squad Remix feat. Redman Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on 12” single)”

3. “Cruisin’ Cut The Sax Remix (Remix by King Tech; Released on 12” single)”

4. “Lady Just Tha Beat Mix feat. AZ (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on CD Maxi-Single)”

5. “Brown Sugar Soul Inside 808 Mix (Mix by DJ Dodge; released on U.K. 12” single)”

6. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Two Way Street Mix (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on promotional 12” single)”

7. “Cruisin’ Dallas Austin Remix (released on 12” single)”

8. “Lady 2B3 Shake Dat Ass Mix (Remix produced by Neville Thomas and Pule Pheto for 2B3 Productions; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)”

9. “Brown Sugar Incognito Molasses Remix (released on “She’s Always In My Hair” promotional 12” single)”

10. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Dreamy Remix (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on promotional 12” single)”

11. “Cruisin’ Wet Remix (released on CD single)”

12. “Brown Sugar Dollar Bag Mix (released on U.K. 12” single)”

13. “Cruisin’ God Made Me Funky Remix (released on promotional 12” single)”

14. “Brown Sugar CJ Mackintosh Remix (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on the various artists CD collection Nu Classic Soul)”

15. “Lady CJ Mackintosh Mix Radio Edit (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)”

16. ‘Cruisin’ Who’s Fooling Who Mix (released on promotional 12” single)”