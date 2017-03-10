Diddy Is Premiering His Bad Boy Documentary At Tribeca Film Festival

How Tupac Is Growing Roses From Concrete

#Hip Hop
03.09.17 2 hours ago

The man who brought classic season after classic season of MTV’s Making The Band to screens across the world has yet another gift to give to viewers. Diddy is set to premiere his upcoming documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Directed by Daniel Kaufman, the film will give an inside look at the first 20 years of Bad Boy Entertainment, chronicling everything from the label’s humble beginnings to the untimely murder of Biggie Smalls. The documentary also follows Diddy’s efforts last year to reunite the Bad Boy Family for a pair of sold-out Barclays Center concerts, which kicked off the mogul’s celebration of the label’s two-decade reign in hip-hop.

In a statement to Billboard, Diddy expressed his gratitude for having such a prestigious launchpad for the film.

“Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling,” Diddy said. “There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”

The film’s premiere plans were announced the week of the 20th anniversary of the death of Biggie Smalls, a murder which remains unsolved. The rapper’s impact is still felt today.

