Dipset’s Cam’Ron And Jim Jones Return For The Spirited New Song, ‘Once Upon A Time’

Contributing Writer
11.15.17

Getty Image

Dipset (aka The Diplomats) frontmen Cam’Ron and Jim Jones have had a tumultuous few years. Their general discord even brought Jimmy to tears in an interview with Funk Flex last year, which Cam, of course, mocked endlessly. But now, it appears fences have been mended and issues have been set aside because Cam and Jimmy have officially reunited, bringing Dipset back together for a new track, “Once Upon A Time.”

It’s trademark Dipset music, as a Jimmy and Cam trade verses over a soul-sampled Heatmakerz production equipped with a squealing vocal sample and plenty of classic Dip braggadocio. Cam — fresh off his new collab with Reebok — steals the show, bragging about the $3 million he made from putting his clothes in Zumiez and even confirming the longstanding rumor that Dame Dash smacked Harvey Weinstein for his creepy ways. “No disrespecting the ladies, word from my team,” Cam raps. “That’s the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein, On the set of Paid In Full, y’all gave him hell about it, some foul shit happened once, Capo, tell ’em about it.”

The track is missing a few members of the Dips, namely Juelz Santana, but it’s a nice bit of nostalgia for any Diplomats fans waiting for a return to glory for their favorite group of Harlem spitters.

Around The Web

TAGSCam'ronDipsetJim JonesJuelz Santana

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP