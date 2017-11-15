Getty Image

Dipset (aka The Diplomats) frontmen Cam’Ron and Jim Jones have had a tumultuous few years. Their general discord even brought Jimmy to tears in an interview with Funk Flex last year, which Cam, of course, mocked endlessly. But now, it appears fences have been mended and issues have been set aside because Cam and Jimmy have officially reunited, bringing Dipset back together for a new track, “Once Upon A Time.”

It’s trademark Dipset music, as a Jimmy and Cam trade verses over a soul-sampled Heatmakerz production equipped with a squealing vocal sample and plenty of classic Dip braggadocio. Cam — fresh off his new collab with Reebok — steals the show, bragging about the $3 million he made from putting his clothes in Zumiez and even confirming the longstanding rumor that Dame Dash smacked Harvey Weinstein for his creepy ways. “No disrespecting the ladies, word from my team,” Cam raps. “That’s the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein, On the set of Paid In Full, y’all gave him hell about it, some foul shit happened once, Capo, tell ’em about it.”

The track is missing a few members of the Dips, namely Juelz Santana, but it’s a nice bit of nostalgia for any Diplomats fans waiting for a return to glory for their favorite group of Harlem spitters.