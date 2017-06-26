Gucci Mane And DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Were Serving Looks In Matching Gucci Suits At The BET Awards

If you haven’t noticed, DJ Khaled’s infant son Asahd is a superstar. Though the little guy has yet to celebrate his first birthday, he’s basically spent his entire life thus far celebrating his mere existence and he’s already lived one hell of a life. He’s accumulated nearly a million followers on Instagram, executive produced an entire album and now, he’s slayed everybody by showing up to an awards show with the legendary Gucci Mane in matching outfits.

Asahd and Guwop hit the silver carpet at the BET Awards Sunday night in matching, powder blue Gucci suits and snatched wigs and fitted hats and whatever else everywhere. Of course, poppa Khaled was there to document it all, and caught the matching buddies stunting for everybody to see.

Gucci’s suit cost over $6,000, and though Asahd’s was considerably less, $800 for a dress coat for a baby is nothing to sneeze at.

