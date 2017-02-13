Tidal

Nobody knows quite like the Carters that timing is everything, so we probably shouldn’t be too surprised that Beyonce and Jay Z dropped a brand new song as soon as the Grammys went off the air but HOLY SH*T BEYONCE JUST DROPPED A BRAND NEW SONG.

“Shining,” is probably more like Beyonce featuring Jay Z guest starring DJ Khaled, but the new track comes from Khaled’s forthcoming album Grateful and was released on Tidal — of course — the moment the Grammys ended. At least we have this after she lost the Song, Record and Album of the Year Grammys to Adele, something even Adele could barely stand.

The new track caps off an eventful night for the Carter bunch, as Beyonce had yet another scene stealing performance, even while however many months pregnant with twins. She then grabbed the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album and gave an impassioned speech about equality and motivation off a sheet of golden paper because Beyonce has no time for regular paper like the rest of us.

It was a quiet night for Jay, and he plays the background while his wife does most of the heavy lifting here too, but does pop up at the end of shining for a quick verse including the line “21 Grammys, I’m a savage,” to flaunt a little bit and let remind you he’s still a super hip dad. He even took time to mention the on-the-way twins, so clearly the Carters have been busy at work recently.

Check out “Shining” by DJ Khaled, Beyonce and Jay Z via Tidal below.