Drake Is Partnering With Louis Vuitton To Release A New Song Tomorrow

06.21.17 1 hour ago

Drake’s so-called sabbatical after March’s More Life is set to conclude early tomorrow. The Toronto rapper is dropping a brand new single titled “Signs” tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m Eastern tomorrow in conjunction with Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show. The news was first announced by Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton’s men’s brand director and confirmed by OVO’s own Oliver El-Khatib with the added caveat that the track will be produced by Noah “40” Shebib.

“We are very proud to announce that Drake @champagnepapi will be premiering a brand new song inspired by our #louisvuitton #pfwSS18 collection,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Hear it first at 2:30pm Paris time tomorrow on http://www.louisvuitton.com.&#8221;

Despite taking a break these last few weeks, Drake has managed to find ways to remain in the public eye. He’s still set to host the NBA Awards Show on June 26th, Paramore covered his “Passionfruit” single and made it an indie pop ballad; he gave DJ Khaled “the vocals” for “To The Max” from Khaled’s upcoming Grateful album; stanned out something serious for Celine Dion and more.

Still, he’s always been cryptic about releasing music, especially with 40. Back in May, he posted a photo to his Instagram account of him in the studio with the sly caption, “Visited 40 today.” Is “Signs” the direct result of that visit? We’ll see, but knowing current Drake and Louis Vuitton, “Signs” has all the potential to become yet another of Drizzy’s patented rooftop ready, breezy, bangers.

