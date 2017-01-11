Drake’s Weird Meme Used To Pay Tribute To President Obama Has Fans Mad

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Tuesday night, President Obama delivered his heartbreaking farewell speech to thousands in Chicago and to the sniffling millions watching at home. One of those people watching POTUS chuck the deuce as our coolest president ever was Drake, who, like many, took to social media to pay tribute to POTUS. Except, Drake’s tribute was “corny,” and super “weird,” as fans are putting it.

The Boy posted a cringeworthy photoshopped POTUS/Drake mashup picture, “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.” The caption’s fine but it’s the meme pic that has fans calling Drake out for making President Obama’s farewell speech about himself.