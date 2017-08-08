DRAKE BROUGHT OUT CARDI B IM NOT OKAY MY SOUL HAS LEFT MY BODY @champagnepapi @iamcardib #OVOFEST A post shared by Aubzie ⁶🙏🏽 (@_ovo_drake_xo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Every fan who makes the trek out to Drake’s signature OVO Fest in Toronto has come to expect greatness. The 6 God loves his city and each summer he pulls out all the stops to give it’s residence a show they’ll keep talking about for the rest of the year. 2017 is no exception.

Though the announcement for this year’s OVO Fest came a little late, forcing many of Drizzy’s biggest fans to worry for months whether he was going to take a year off, the man came through in the clutch. Following sets by Partynextdoor, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, DVSN, Drake came out on a stage that featured a small scale version of Toronto’s iconic CN Tower that’s featured on the cover of his album Views.

The set was packed with as many guest stars as it was with hit songs from Drake’s impressive back catalog. Cardi B made an appearance and brought to life what Drizzy called “the hottest song out,” her single “Bodak Yellow.” Rae Sremmurd showed up with French Montana to run through “Unforgettable.” His one-time nemesis Tory Lanez busted out his remix of “Controlla.” Migos hit the stage and played both “Bad & Boujee” and “T-Shirt.” Travis Scott chopped it up with Drake on their More Life collaboration “Portland.” The kicker came with the arrival of fellow Ontario native The Weeknd who performed “Crew Love” alongside the man of the hour.

Check out some of the clips below.

