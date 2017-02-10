A Timeline of The Non-Beef Between Eminem And Drake

Drake Misses Obama In The White House Just Like Everyone Else

02.10.17

Got off stage and saw this in my email 🙌🏽 Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Much like many others, Drake misses having the Obama family in the White House these days.

For a pretty epic throwback Thursday post, the rapper shared a photo on Instagram that showed him posing in the Oval Office with the former leader of the United States, daughter Malia and friends. “Got off stage and saw this in my email 🙌🏽 Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g,” the rapper wrote in the post’s caption.

Back when he was in office, President Obama shared that Drake’s music was a shared favorite in their household and Drake’s shown love to the Obama daughters publicly, most recently reposting a pic of young Sasha sporting OVO gear. “I love Drake, and the girls love Drake, and, you know, so, he’s commercially just doing great, and unbelievably talented,” Obama said at the time. The fact that he chose Kendrick Lamar over Drake at one time doesn’t seem to bother Drizzy very much, but that’s neither here nor there at the moment.

The pic was a solid way for Drake to redeem himself after that one really weird tribute meme he shared didn’t go over very well.

Later, another photo of Drake, Barack and Malia Obama sitting down together popped up online. Check it out below.

Drake with President Obama! 🙌🏾

A photo posted by Word On Road (@wordonrd) on

