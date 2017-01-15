Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Drake’s OVO Clothing Line Scores An Unlikely Endorsement

#Drake
Author Profile Picture
Real Talk Writer
01.15.17

Getty Image

If you need more proof the Obamas are big fans of Drake, look no further than Sasha Obama. The 15-year-old beauty was spotted chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool in Miami over the weekend with one of Drake’s OVO dad hats.

Sasha’s unlikely endorsement of Drake’s logoed merch was of course noticed by the rapper because the first daughter wearing your merch is definitely something worth calling home about. The OVO don dada posted the image of Sasha’s low-key look on his Instagram with the simple caption, “Style Popper.”

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakesasha obama
Author Profile Picture
Occasionally leaves the house for milk.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP