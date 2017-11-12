Drake And Millie Bobby Brown Are Buds Now And Here Are The Photos To Prove It

11.11.17

2017 has been grim in countless ways, but who doesn’t lit up at the thought of OVO’s chief ambassador meeting Eggo’s unofficial spokesperson? A goblin, that’s who. The rest of us? We get to enjoy two supremely talented people hanging out together and having a good time. Good things are good.

Drake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appear in a pair of snaps together that have (understandably) been lovingly received on Instagram. Bubbling up late Friday night/early Saturday morning, both Drake and Brown showcased photos featuring the two backstage in Australia. In Drake’s photo, the two adopt a pose that’s a bit more akin to the show. The caption isn’t half-bad, either.

Hawkins Very Own

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Brown’s photo is a bit of a more relaxed brand of posing with Drake being all smiles. As a former child star himself, Drake probably has some wisdom he can share on the subject, although Brown seems to have a pretty good handle on things already.

this guy… ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Whether or not this encounter could equal a Millie Bobby Brown feature on a future Drake cut remains to be seen, but I certainly wouldn’t be opposed it. If nothing else, this is just a nice moment featuring people we like hanging out together. Sometimes that’s all you need.

