2017 has been grim in countless ways, but who doesn’t lit up at the thought of OVO’s chief ambassador meeting Eggo’s unofficial spokesperson? A goblin, that’s who. The rest of us? We get to enjoy two supremely talented people hanging out together and having a good time. Good things are good.

Drake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appear in a pair of snaps together that have (understandably) been lovingly received on Instagram. Bubbling up late Friday night/early Saturday morning, both Drake and Brown showcased photos featuring the two backstage in Australia. In Drake’s photo, the two adopt a pose that’s a bit more akin to the show. The caption isn’t half-bad, either.

Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Brown’s photo is a bit of a more relaxed brand of posing with Drake being all smiles. As a former child star himself, Drake probably has some wisdom he can share on the subject, although Brown seems to have a pretty good handle on things already.

this guy… ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Whether or not this encounter could equal a Millie Bobby Brown feature on a future Drake cut remains to be seen, but I certainly wouldn’t be opposed it. If nothing else, this is just a nice moment featuring people we like hanging out together. Sometimes that’s all you need.