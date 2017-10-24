Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Perpetually grinning Virginia rapper DRAM indulges in a bit of goofy self-caricature in a new video with Funny Or Die that parodies popular daytime talk shows like Maury and The Jerry Springer Shows. Borrowing the longtime go-to of those shows, the ever-popular “baby mama/baby daddy” drama segment, DRAM determines that “D.R.A.M.” has become too clunky a moniker and decides to drop the periods, which are represented here as his four disaffected children, by dumping them off on their “mother,” who claims DRAM knocked her up “sleazily” (a sly lyrical reference to his smash hit “Broccoli” with Lil Yachty). DRAM further tries to clarify the pronunciation of his name and some of his lyrics for the benefit of the bemusedly game host, “Corey Blovich.”

It’s a strategy that may pay off for the comedically-gifted rapper as he prepares to release the follow-up to his 2016 debut, Big Baby D.R.A.M., with singles like “Gilligan” featuring Juicy J and ASAP Rocky and looks to extend the shelf life of his year-old debut with strategic appearances on NPR Tiny Desk and the Cardi B-featuring remix of “Cute.” While the new album doesn’t have a title or a release date yet, it looks like DRAM is betting that his “new” name and clever method of announcing it will help it to make more of a splash whenever it does drop.