Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly booted gospel singer Kim Burrell from a performance on her show after her homophobic remarks caused a bit of controversy. Burrell was scheduled to perform a song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams on January 5, but she landed in hot water after a clip of her preaching anti-gay sentiments to a Houston church went viral.
“She’s not performing,” Janelle Monae told TMZ when they asked her about the furor surrounding Burrell’s slot on the talk show.
Burell was captured by a churchgoer in Houston delivering a sermon in which she called LGBT people “perverts” and implied that they would die because of their orientation.
“You play with the homosexual spirit in God’s house and you’ll die from it in 2017,” she said.
Monae — who is also appearing on the same episode to talk about her role in the film — shared her opinion on Burrell’s sermon with the paparazzi.
“I don’t stand for any hate speech,” she said. “Or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way.”
The statements echo ones that Pharrell shared on Instagram following the discovery of Burrell’s anti-gay rant, and that Monae re-shared on her own channel.
“I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they are God, Jesus’ assistant, picking and choosing what ‘sins’ are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip!” she wrote. “We can’t afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity.”
I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. Actually I'm tired of that label. We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus' assistant, picking and choosing what "sins" are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can't afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don't make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don't have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. 🙏🏿❤
According to Monae, Pharrell will still perform the Burrell collaboration “I See A Victory” by himself this Thursday.
I’m not a religious person anymore, but I grew up in churches like the one in that Burrell video ..I will never understand why supposed Christians continuously ignore on the main lessons of the New Testament. Even IF you view homosexuality as a sin, it’s pretty apparent in Christianity that only God can judge man. Throughout the Bible, there are examples of people treating others that society deemed “bad” with nothing but kindness and grace, and yet here we are.