Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly booted gospel singer Kim Burrell from a performance on her show after her homophobic remarks caused a bit of controversy. Burrell was scheduled to perform a song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams on January 5, but she landed in hot water after a clip of her preaching anti-gay sentiments to a Houston church went viral.

“She’s not performing,” Janelle Monae told TMZ when they asked her about the furor surrounding Burrell’s slot on the talk show.

Burell was captured by a churchgoer in Houston delivering a sermon in which she called LGBT people “perverts” and implied that they would die because of their orientation.

“You play with the homosexual spirit in God’s house and you’ll die from it in 2017,” she said.

Monae — who is also appearing on the same episode to talk about her role in the film — shared her opinion on Burrell’s sermon with the paparazzi.

“I don’t stand for any hate speech,” she said. “Or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way.”

The statements echo ones that Pharrell shared on Instagram following the discovery of Burrell’s anti-gay rant, and that Monae re-shared on her own channel.

“I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they are God, Jesus’ assistant, picking and choosing what ‘sins’ are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip!” she wrote. “We can’t afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity.”

According to Monae, Pharrell will still perform the Burrell collaboration “I See A Victory” by himself this Thursday.