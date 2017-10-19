Eminem Hyped Up The Crowd For The Pistons At Their Home Opener

Eminem getting the Detroit Pistons crowd hyped! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BvD0PFrD6u — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) October 18, 2017

Rumor has it we’re just a few weeks away from a new Eminem album, his first in nearly four years, and with the way he’s slowly been injecting himself into the public’s consciousness it seems the rumors may be true. Em, of course, caused a firestorm when he took aim at Donald Trump in a scathing freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last week, but now he’s back closer to home and getting fellow Detroit natives excited for the hometown Pistons season by hyping them up at the team’s home opener.

With the instrumental of his smash “Lose It” playing in the background, Eminem rocks a Pistons shirt and grabs a mic to welcome fans to the first Detroit Pistons game in Detroit in nearly 40 years. “Welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to my city, to your city,” Em said to the crowd as they grew louder after seeing him on the big screen. “Make some noise for the Detroit Pistons.”

It’s a standard introduction, from an absolute superstar and the perfect choice to welcome the team back to the city. Judging by the noise from the crowd, it looks like it worked.