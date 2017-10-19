Eminem Hyped Up The Crowd For The Pistons At Their Home Opener

#Eminem
10.18.17 34 mins ago

Rumor has it we’re just a few weeks away from a new Eminem album, his first in nearly four years, and with the way he’s slowly been injecting himself into the public’s consciousness it seems the rumors may be true. Em, of course, caused a firestorm when he took aim at Donald Trump in a scathing freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last week, but now he’s back closer to home and getting fellow Detroit natives excited for the hometown Pistons season by hyping them up at the team’s home opener.

With the instrumental of his smash “Lose It” playing in the background, Eminem rocks a Pistons shirt and grabs a mic to welcome fans to the first Detroit Pistons game in Detroit in nearly 40 years. “Welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to my city, to your city,” Em said to the crowd as they grew louder after seeing him on the big screen. “Make some noise for the Detroit Pistons.”

It’s a standard introduction, from an absolute superstar and the perfect choice to welcome the team back to the city. Judging by the noise from the crowd, it looks like it worked.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSEminemNBA Basketball

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 11 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 12 hours ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP