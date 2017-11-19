In the second time Em performed “Walk On Water” without the assistance of Beyonce in the past week, he knocked it out of the park by transforming it into a crowd-pleasing medley of his biggest pop hits.

Thankfully, the studio version of the track is already a stripped-down, acoustic piano production, which translates perfectly and poignantly to the light-night TV format. With an orchestra and the angelic-voiced songwriter Skylar Grey singing backup and a relatively straightforward stage setup, Em holds court with just the mic stand and a spotlight, snapping through the wordy verses and letting the chorus swell with the string section, emphasizing the song’s emotional message. Fans exploded at the end of the performance when he transitioned into a plaintive version of his dictionary-expanding hit, “Stan,” then into his Rihanna-featuring “Love The Way You Lie,” both supported by Grey, a longtime collaborator who wrote the chorus on the latter.