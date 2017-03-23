Atco/Rhino

It’s been 20 years since the death of The Notorious B.I.G., which you would think means that there are no more unheard, unearthed Biggie Smalls verses to be had, even in the deepest, most well-guarded Bad Boy vaults. With that in mind, when it was announced years ago that Faith Evans would be releasing a duet album with her late husband it was all but assumed it would be made up of rehashed material with very little in the way of new Biggie music.

In a shocking twist, Faith and the label in charge of the project are promising “unheard rhymes” from the legendary MC. That still remains to be seen, because the latest single from the The King & I is a remake of Big’s classic “10 Crack Commandments,” rebranded as “The 10 Wife Commandments” with Faith.

Hitting just days before Big’s birthday on May 19, The King & I is set to feature interludes from his mother Voletta Wallace and guest appearances from the likes of 112, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Snoop Dogg. Jamal Woolard, the actor/rapper renown for portraying Biggie in Notorious, and now the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me will pop up on the album for a skit, and famed producers like DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, Stevie J, and Chucky Thompson all contributed to the LP as well.

The King & I hits retailers on May 19th.