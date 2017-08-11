Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fresno, CA rapper Fashawn is back today with a new EP, Manna, courtesy of Nas’ Mass Appeal Records. While the original release date was scheduled for next week, it appears the Grizzly City emcee and former XXL Freshman pick just couldn’t wait the extra seven days, dropping Manna a whole week early.

After rocking with fellow West Coast stalwart Dom Kennedy on the California-sun-drenched “Golden State of Mind” and label head Nas on the Aloe Blacc-assisted “Something To Believe In,” Fashawn went on hiatus through the majority of the last twenty months, excepting an entry for Capcom’s Street Fighter V soundtrack with Black Thought, Murs, and Del the Funky Homosapien titled “Rise Up,” and has been relatively quiet for the first half of 2017 until today.

Get The New EP MANNA Now!!! @fashawn the supreme Lyricist on @massappealrecs A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

After a lead-up including the release of singles “Mother Amerikkka,” “Fashawn,” and “Manna (Moses),” Fashawn released the Manna EP with plenty of support from his enthusiastic label owner Nas, who posted to Instagram first thing in the morning to remind fans that the EP release had been pushed up. The nine-song EP features production from Large Professor, Jukebawks, Hecktik, and more, with a guest verse from the Village People-loving veteran West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg on “Pardon My G.”

Check it out on iTunes below, along with the video for “Mother Amerikkka” up top.