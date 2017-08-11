Fashawn Released His Hard-Hitting, Nas-Backed ‘Manna’ EP A Week Early

#Snoop Dogg
08.11.17 2 hours ago

Fresno, CA rapper Fashawn is back today with a new EP, Manna, courtesy of Nas’ Mass Appeal Records. While the original release date was scheduled for next week, it appears the Grizzly City emcee and former XXL Freshman pick just couldn’t wait the extra seven days, dropping Manna a whole week early.

After rocking with fellow West Coast stalwart Dom Kennedy on the California-sun-drenched “Golden State of Mind” and label head Nas on the Aloe Blacc-assisted “Something To Believe In,” Fashawn went on hiatus through the majority of the last twenty months, excepting an entry for Capcom’s Street Fighter V soundtrack with Black Thought, Murs, and Del the Funky Homosapien titled “Rise Up,” and has been relatively quiet for the first half of 2017 until today.

Get The New EP MANNA Now!!! @fashawn the supreme Lyricist on @massappealrecs

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

After a lead-up including the release of singles “Mother Amerikkka,” “Fashawn,” and “Manna (Moses),” Fashawn released the Manna EP with plenty of support from his enthusiastic label owner Nas, who posted to Instagram first thing in the morning to remind fans that the EP release had been pushed up. The nine-song EP features production from Large Professor, Jukebawks, Hecktik, and more, with a guest verse from the Village People-loving veteran West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg on “Pardon My G.”

Check it out on iTunes below, along with the video for “Mother Amerikkka” up top.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg
TAGSFashawnMass Appeal RecordsNasSnoop Dogg

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP