French Montana Tried Surfing For The First Time, And It Went Terribly

#Surfing
Deputy Music Editor
12.01.17

Getty Image

Let’s get one thing out of the way: surfing is hard. Like, riding on a board on top of water moving with more force than you can imagine is inherently difficult. There’s a reason why it takes classes to figure out how to do it and countless hours of practice to even stand up on the surfboard. So even if you are a rap star who is having a particularly good year with the biggest hit of your career, it takes more than bravado to simply conquer the art of surfing.

French Montana learned this the hard way. While in Sydney, Australia, the rapper borrowed a surfboard and decided to just run right out into the waves, while clearly having no idea what he was doing. In a video posted by TMZ, we see French doing an A+ job at securing the board to his ankle, but it all goes south as soon as he hits the water. French doesn’t even know where to begin with the waves, eventually taking a barrage of beatings before being washed ashore. He seemed to take the embarrassment all in stride, though, raising his fist in victory afterward, despite failing completely.

The whole video is pretty hilarious, and you can watch it over at TMZ.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Surfing
TAGSFrench MontanaSURFING

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP