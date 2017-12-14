Future Settles His Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit With His Former Partner Rocko Out Of Court

12.14.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Future and former partner Rocko’s 18-month legal battle is over, and it looks like Future’s gonna have to fork over commas. In 2015, Rocko sued Future for unpaid royalties alleging that the HNDRXX rapper cut a side deal with Epic Records and Rocko didn’t even know it. Future originally signed a six-album deal with Rocko’s A1 records. Future allegedly went to Epic on his own and signed a contract which gave him hefty album advances that he never shared with Rocko. Rocko then called foul with the suit, to which Future countersued claiming he was owed money. After some brief social media back and forth, the case has been subject to the slow hands of the legal system since then.

Rumors popped up that Future would have to pay Rocko 50% of his tour revenue for two years to settle the debt, but those proved false. The reality is that the two settled out of court according to TMZ. The exact figures haven’t been disclosed, but Rocko’s lawyers told TMZ they’re happy with the “very successful result.” TMZ also says their sources reported the settlement was in the seven-figure range.

At least Future won’t have to deal with Rocko taking a piece off the top of his earnings going forward.

Around The Web

TAGSFutureROCKO

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 21 hours ago 5 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 23 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 1 day ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP