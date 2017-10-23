Shutterstock

Thanks to culture, infrastructure, and opportunity, Atlanta has been churning out unique, talented, and hardworking rap stars for decades now. It’s a lineage that includes the likes of Outkast, T.I., Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Migos, Killer Mike and more, giving ATL as rich a history as any city on the map, with a wide-ranging cast of rap giants. Never before has the hierarchy of the city’s current crop of superstars been as well-defined and understood: Future is undoubtedly the biggest artist in Atlanta’s right now and Young Thug is by far the most intriguing, so the two of them together on a joint album, at last, is a coup, to say the least.

For years these two acts have existed separately as singular entities cutting their teeth and gradually building up their respective claims as the king of Atlanta and the rap world as a whole. For Future, commercial success is now commonplace as he constantly bumps shoulders and shares airwaves with pop stars and has forged his own lane beside the Drakes and Kanye Wests of the world. For Thug, that commercial success still eludes him, but he’s been lauded critically and attains success by other means as his label figures out how to trigger his leap from national curiosity to superstar.

Now, those massive forces exist as one, as Thug and Future deliver Super Slimey, their long-rumored and much-anticipated collaborative album the world has been waiting for.