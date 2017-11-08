Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hip-hop’s favorite greaser, G-Eazy, is returning December 15th with his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, and an accompanying short film of the same name. To celebrate, G-Eazy released a cinematic teaser trailer featuring what look to be scenes from the upcoming film which depict the primary topics of the album: The drawbacks of fame and fast life, and the ill effects they’ve had on his relationships — especially the one portrayed in the one-minute clip.

G argues with his girl about being unable to withstand the pressures of romance alongside the demands of celebrity, and apparently takes a serious beating at some point in the film, if the trailer is anything to judge by. Meanwhile, G-Eazy himself is only becoming more famous as his “No Limit” collaboration with Cardi B and ASAP Rocky continues to burn up the charts while his real-life relationship with singer Halsey has become the subject of at least one song on the album, “Him & I,” which also soundtracks the trailer. Other features on The Beautiful & Damned will include E-40, Kehlani, and Charlie Puth.

The The Beautiful & Damned film will be available exclusively (at least at first) through Apple Music and is directed by Bobby Bruderle, a photographer who has also directed G-Eazy’s videos for “Downtown Love,” “Let’s Get Lost,” and “I Mean It.”