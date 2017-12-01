Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

G-Eazy and Halsey have hardly been keeping their budding romance a secret. From a Star Wars couples costume at Halloween to an endless parade of social media and paparazzi photos of cuddling, hand-holding, and smooching, the rapper meets pop star fling appears to be getting more serious by the day. And today another threshold was crossed, as the pair released the much anticipated “Him & I” with a video full of affection, all but confirming the relationship that we all know is happening.

Using Romeo And Juliet as an inspiration for the song, the video leaves out the tragedy part of the tale, using footage of the pair as they take a trip to New York City for a weekend. In the clip we see cuddling on the subway, getting cozy in a taxi cab, and making out on the city streets — you know, just what you’d expect out of a young-and-in-love duo in a great city. Still, with both artists hinting at the possibility of a dark finish for their relationship in the lyrics, there is a foreboding sense as the couple gazes longingly at each other.

The track will be part of the new G-Eazy album, The Beautiful And Damned, which comes out on December 15th. Between Shakespeare inspiring the song and F. Scott Fitzgerald inspiring his album title, G-Eazy is definitely showing off his learning on this go around. Halsey, meanwhile, is still riding high of the release of this year’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.