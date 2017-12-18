Getty Image

George Zimmerman is apparently pretty upset over the production of Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin documentary series, Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The vigilante responsible for the shooting death of the 17-year-old Martin gave an interview with The Blast alleging that the production team for the series made unannounced visits to his parents and uncle’s homes in Florida in an attempt to get them on camera, and called this “harassment.” He then threatens, “I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012.”

This is a very thinly-veiled reference to his run-in with Martin which resulted in the teen’s death. While Zimmerman maintains that Martin attacked him, it is also true that he apparently stalked and approached the teen due to his attire, which Zimmerman says made him suspicious. Zimmerman also stated during the interview that “anyone who f*cks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

He further says that the producers paid his ex-wife for her supposed participation in filming the series, but that he nor his immediate family were offered any compensation for their participation in the doc. He did not elaborate on whether they did participate in the filming.

Meanwhile, the fate of the docuseries is still uncertain in light of recent accusations of sexual impropriety against Jay-Z’s production partner Harvey Weinstein. The pair previously worked together to produce Time: The Kalief Browder Story. Jay is currently working to acquire Weinstein’s shares of the Weinstein Company, which will likely allow him to continue bringing light to social justice stories without the shadow of his former partner’s malfeasance hovering over them.