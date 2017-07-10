Blac Chyna went on Good Morning America along with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, today to address the spiteful, possibly illegal, nude photos posted to Instagram by her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian last week. Bloom is a civil rights attorney best known as anchor of Lisa Bloom: Open Court, a two-hour live legal news program on truTv, and legal analyst for The Today Show. Chyna and Bloom spoke with Linsey Davis about the leak, Rob and Chyna’s relationship, Chyna’s rumored petty motivations in dating Rob and admonished perpetrators of similar actions to change their behavior while defending victims of cyber bullying and relationship abuse.

“He doesn’t respect me,” Blac Chyna said. “So if he doesn’t respect me, he has to respect the law.” She also refuted the claims that she is only dating Rob to get back at his sister Kylie Jenner for dating her own ex, Tyga, insisting that Rob approached her first. When pressed about her own racy photos posted in the past, she stated, “I can do what I want with my body.” Bloom elaborated that, “It’s her body, it’s her choice, each and every time.”