Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five Member Kidd Creole Has Been Arrested And Charged With Murder

08.03.17 59 mins ago

Kidd Creole of the pioneering rap group Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five has been arrested in connection to the murder of a homeless man. Creole, real name Nathaniel Glover, was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing a homeless man in Midtown Manhattan. Police say that the incident came after Glover interacted with the man and believed he was “hitting on him” according to the New York Daily News:

“They had no prior relationship,” the source said. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

Glover thought the victim was hitting on him, another source said.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.

Around The Web

TAGSGrandmaster FlashMURDER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP