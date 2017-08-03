Kidd Creole of the pioneering rap group Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five has been arrested in connection to the murder of a homeless man. Creole, real name Nathaniel Glover, was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing a homeless man in Midtown Manhattan. Police say that the incident came after Glover interacted with the man and believed he was “hitting on him” according to the New York Daily News:

“They had no prior relationship,” the source said. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

Glover thought the victim was hitting on him, another source said.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.