Anyone who’s stayed up way past their bedtime has seen those cheap, ridiculous ads for financial advisors and investment schemes with horrendous graphics straight from the 1990s and dubious advice being peddled by hucksters with dollar signs on their ties. Those goofy commercials are the inspiration for Footaction’s latest TV spots, featuring none other than Atlanta trapper Gucci Mane as the silver-tongued charlatan selling late night snake oil — only in this case, the snake oil in question is Footaction’s latest collection of sneakers.

Gucci Mane is having one heck of a year since returning from prison: He’s popped up with everybody from Selena Gomez and Fifth Harmony to DJ Khaled’s adorable mini-me Asahd, he’s helped put on a number of young, up-and-coming rappers, including GOOD Music signee Desiigner and Chi-town rising star Dreezy, and rumor has it, will be starring in his own reality show with fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir. There’s really no one better we should all be taking advice from, besides maybe Jay-Z.

The alliteration-packed satirical ad also includes appearances from rising rappers Cousin Stizz, who recently released his One Night Only mixtape and tour, and MADEINTYO, who hilariously pops up driving Uber for extra cash after claiming he deleted it in favor of Lyft earlier this year. Whoever came up with the concept for this commercial deserves a raise, as Footaction can finally compete with Foot Locker’s streak of knee-slapping commercials showcasing athletes and entertainers’ comedic talents off the court and stage.