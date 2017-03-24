J. Cole Is Returning To HBO With The ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Documentary

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While it may have felt like J. Cole’s latest album 4 Your Eyez Only came and went, it was a rousing success despite so-so critical returns. The success speaks to Cole’s connection with his fans and their willingness to support their guy at a moment’s notice.

Cole’s empire is expansive, and after a deal with HBO in 2015 it also features documentaries to complement his music, and he’s back with his latest iteration of that portion of his regime in the form of J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film. The film will take a look at the impoverished conditions and struggles of residents of various southern cities including Cole’s hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina his father’s hometown of Jonesboro, Mississippi.

The documentary will obviously be set to the sounds of Cole’s latest album, but is no typical “music video.” It’s an interesting approach, and as seen in the trailer it places Cole behind the camera rather than in front of it, instead choosing to shine some light on the situation of others and relating it to his music. It’s a change of pace from Cole’s last HBO doc, Homecoming, which centered around his return to Fayetteville for a show in the famed Crown Coliseum.

J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film premieres on Saturday, April 15th at 10pm on HBO.