Jay-Z Appears To Be Having Trouble Selling Tickets For His ‘4:44 Tour’

Getty Image

After a successful rollout of his latest album 4:44, Jay-Z did the typical musician thing and decided to take his show out on the road. It made sense, with a No. 1 album and a ton of support on social media and elsewhere, so Jay announced the 4:44 tour to much fanfare. Except, those plans appear to have hit a snag as, by all accounts, the tour appears to be struggling to sell tickets both official and on the secondary market.

When he kicked off the tour last week, scores of screenshots began surfacing of tickets for the tour’s opening show in Anaheim going for dirt cheap on secondary markets like StubHub and SeatGeek, some as low as $6. That’s not so abnormal though, as fans are always selling their tickets last second, hoping to just get something rather than lose all of their money because they can’t attend a show or a game.

What is alarming though, is the fact that so many seats are still available to purchase through normal means like the box office or Ticketmasters. For instance, Friday night’s show in Phoenix has seats available through Ticketmasters in nearly every section of the arena for face value. The story is the same for Sunday’s show in Denver as well, with floor seats going for as low as $69 through the official ticketing agency for the show, Altitude Sports.

It’s unclear why the 4:44 tour is struggling at the box office or in the secondary market, but in a sense it’s good news for fans still unsure if they want to go to the show or who have to wait to purchase tickets. But with the massive deal Jay has with Live Nation for his touring, this won’t exactly be music to their ears.