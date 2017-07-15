Jay Z may not have released a full-length film like Beyonce did with Lemonade, but the subtle hints of an accompanying film or feature-length visual for 4:44 are coming to fruition as he continues to release video after video for the project. Maybe when he’s done they’ll all be stitched together for some sort of film, and the Footnotes series has been poignant enough through just two installments to make up a stellar documentary as well. So on Friday, at the usual 4:44 EST time slot Hov dropped another video, this time for the Damien Marley-featured track “BAM.”

The visual chronicles Jay’s trip to Jamaica last month where he met up with Damien and joked with a famous cricket player while snapping a few pictures. There, Jay and Damien walk the streets of Jamaica, surveying the landscape and the video is full of vivid b-roll footage of the natives and the architecture, while intercut with footage of Jay performing bits of the song acapella and talking about how Reggae music was an important piece of his childhood and impacted him profoundly. “We’re all vessels right?” he asks at one point. “We’re whistles, the wind goes through us. We make the noise.”

If the videos keep the same schedule as before, the Footnotes episode for “BAM” should arrive this weekend as well but for now check out the “BAM” video above, courtesy of Tidal.