Jay-Z Says Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Is ‘Not A Black Or White Thing’ During His 4:44 Tour Concert

#Jay Z
Hip-Hop Editor
11.13.17

Getty Image

Jay-Z once again threw his support behind protesting NFL players this weekend, interrupting his concert to address the athletes’ kneeling before games. Jay is currently on tour to promote his 4:44 album and used the opportunity to also address rumors that his tickets sales have been underwhelming. TMZ reported on Jay’s impromptu speech along with video.

“I want y’all to understand when people are kneeling and putting their fist up … it’s not about a flag, it’s about justice,” he said. “That’s not a black or white thing, it’s a human issue. Everybody should feel the same way. If your 16-year-old child left the house and didn’t come back, everyone should be affected… That’s a young person who lost their life senselessly.”

Jay also threw shade on critics who noted flagging sales for his tour after many primary sellers experienced a surplus of low-priced tickets ahead of some of the biggest dates on the tour.

“It’s 17,000 motherf*ckers in here tonight, what they gon’ say?” he asked before adding, “Maybe eighteen. What they gon’ say is, ‘Nobody was in here tonight,’ because they don’t want me to do this. They can’t stop me. I can’t be stopped. I’m just telling y’all.”

It wasn’t the first time Jay-Z used his platform to show support for NFL player protests. His appearance on Saturday Night Live was accompanied by a custom-made Colin Kaepernick number 7 jersey, proving that he is 100% in the former quarterback/activist’s corner.

The 4:44 tour runs through December 21 in Los Angeles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGS4:44 TourCOLIN KAEPERNICKJay Z

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP