Jay Z has never been the old, on the porch, grumpy rapper who refuses to give credit to the new school. In fact, he’s done the opposite, always going out of his way to big up those following in his footsteps on the way to rap superstardom. He seldom speak, but when he does Hov is usually complimentary of all of his contemporaries — even the ones he’s famously beefed with — and his predecessors.

So, to see Jay hop onto his seldom used Twitter account to shout out the fellow rappers that inspire him isn’t all that surprising. What is, however, is the names he listed off, and he mentioned just about everybody. Jay shouted out everybody from legends to new acts with just one big song under their belts, the boom bap to the mumble rap. Underground Bay Area legends and today’s super duper stars.

“Thank you to all the people that have inspired me,” he said before he began rattling off the names. Rakim, Nas, Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, G Rap, Lil Wayne all got shout outs along with the likes of Mac Dre, Young Thug and even Tee Grizzley.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

The most notable omission is probably UGK with neither the group nor Bun B or Pimp C being mentioned separately or together. Surely it was just a slip that he might even fix later, but as he was just spurting all of this out he forgot to mention Port Arthur’s finest.

“Salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent,” he said in another tweet before thanking everybody he mentioned. What exactly Jay is celebrating is anybody’s guess. Today he was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, the first rapper to ever receive such a distinction. Back in February when it was announced he was going to be inducted, he tweeted “this is for us,” to commemorate the occasion.

By the way, this is a win for US. I remember when rap was said to be a fad . We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) February 22, 2017

Or maybe, like the rumors say, his and Beyonce’s twins are finally on the way and this is his way to celebrate. With the Carters, you never know.