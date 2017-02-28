You’ve really got to hand it to DJ Khaled, the man knows how to bring in an incredible amount of star power to his many projects. For his next move, Khaled enlisted a stunning collection of some of music’s hottest young talents to help him out with a new music video shoot. Justin Bieber was on hand. So was Chance The Rapper, the Atlanta trap trio Migos, and Lil Wayne.

“More history is being made FAN LUV I PROMISE YOU IM GOING ALL OUT ON MY 10th studio album #GRATEFUL!! ITS COMING!!” Khaled wrote in an Instagram caption.” He also revealed in a second caption that his fans can expect another big time anthem in the very near future. “I have a super smash out right now wit #SHINING AND KNOWING IM SHOOTING A VIDEO FOR ANOTHER SUPER SMASH ANTHEM THATS TOP SECRET!! FAN LUV I PROMISE YOU IM GOING ALL OUT ! I GOT US!!

The smile on my face IS ME KNOWING I have a super smash out right now wit #SHINING AND KNOWING IM SHOOTING A VIDEO FOR ANOTHER SUPER SMASH ANTHEM THATS TOP SECRET!! FAN LUV I PROMISE YOU IM GOING ALL OUT ! I GOT US!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation 🙏🏽🔑 #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM ITS COMING !!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

“Shining” refers to his major key hit single of the moment that features contributions from the biggest superstar music couple on the planet Jay-Z and Beyoncé. If Khaled’s really got a track in the chamber featuring all the folks in the picture above, we should expect his next album Grateful to become one of the most buzzed-about releases of 2017.