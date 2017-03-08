Kanye West Says J Dilla’s Music Sounded Like ‘Good Pussy’

Kanye West Lyrics That Sum Up The Stages Of His Career

Back around 2013, Kanye West sat down for an interview for a documentary about the history of Stones Throw Records titled Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton. Only a portion of that chat was made available when the film debuted, but now the entire 22-minute, uncut clip has made it’s way onto the Internet for your viewing pleasure.

West went very long on the subject of J Dilla, reminiscing about how they met for the first time at Common’s home in L.A. Ye certainly carries a high opinion of the revolutionary producer saying that he has, “arguably the best drums in hip-hop history,” and that his music “sounded like good pussy.”

“He had the organic feel, but still the sonics would break through, and he could&nbsp;give you a warm sound that still cut through speakers. It’s like he was making Quincy Jones production sessions just inside of his MPC. Most producers that can make music that knocks, which is like 90% of producers can make things that knock, especially with Fruity Loops and all that, the sound is usually colder. And then my sound is gonna be very colorful and warm, but sometimes I’d challenged on my mixes that everything didn’t knock as hard as I wanted to. But Dilla, every time, that kick just sat so perfectly.”

The entire thing is certainly worth checking out, which you can do in the video above.

