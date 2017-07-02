Kanye West Has Reportedly Split From Tidal, Adding Fuel To Rumors About His Feud With Jay-Z

#Jay Z #Kanye West
Managing Editor, Trending
07.02.17

Getty Image

With rumors flying that Jay-Z dropped a diss aimed at Kanye West on “Kill Jay Z” from 4:44, a new report from TMZ seems to fuel the idea that not everything is hunky dory between the two hip-hop giants. According to the report, West has left his deal with Tidal behind due to a disagreement over money. Tidal allegedly owes West $3 million and it has come to the point where he has gotten a lawyer involved:

Our sources say a month ago Kanye’s lawyer sent a letter to Tidal, saying the company was in breach and the contract was terminated. Over the next 2 weeks lawyers for both sides tried to resolve the conflict but failed. We’re told 2 weeks ago Kanye’s lawyer fired off a second letter declaring again the contract was over…

We’re told Kanye’s beef with Tidal is twofold — his Saint Pablo album resulted in 1 1/2 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid. Kanye also says Tidal reneged on reimbursing him for music videos.

Our sources say Tidal’s position is that Kanye didn’t deliver the videos required by the contract.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGS4:44Jay ZKanye Westtidal

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP