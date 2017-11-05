Getty Image

This month marks nearly an entire year since Kanye West last took the stage to perform live before a crowd of people. Apparently, Yeezy didn’t feel like hitting that particular milestone, and so tonight, during a Kid Cudi concert in Chicago, he made his long-awaited return to the stage to perform his The Life Of Pablo standout “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

GUYS!! KANYE WEST SHOWED UP AT KID CUDIS CONCERT !!! #kanyewest #kidcudi A post shared by Adisa Hidic (@damn_disy) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Unsurprisingly, fellow Chicago MC Chance The Rapper was the one who first raised the alarm over social media.

Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye in Chicago — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 5, 2017

As most people are aware, Kanye retreated from the spotlight near the end of 2016, when, during his Saint Pablo tour, which prominently featured an innovative, floating stage, he suffered what’s been described as a mental breakdown. Shortly after cancelling the run, he was hospitalized, and outside of a few sightings here and there, has been persona non grata over the last year.

This return to the stage has to come as a welcome piece of news to the Kanye hive. Reports from people close to him like G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T have suggested that’s he’s remained hard at work on his next album over the last several months. Could this be the beginning of the next Yeezy season?

Check out some of the crowd-shot footage below.