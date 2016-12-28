Kanye West’s New Year’s Resolution Is Really Sweet, You Guys

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s no other way to say it. Kanye West had a rough year. While he did have a few wins scattered throughout (“Ultra Light Beam” and this Christmas photo), the year was largely marked by lapses in judgement and problems with his own mental health. Given that, Kanye could have wished for any number of self-centered things for 2017 and be completely justified. After all, he does need to get better and we all want to see him do well. But in an uncharacteristically egoless move, West told the paparazzi that he wants to buy the world a metaphorical Coke.

When photographers approached ‘Ye while he was leaving a boxing class and asked if he wanted to take over the world in 2017, West revealed that he has grander ideas in mind.

“Nah,” he said. “I just want everybody to be happy.”

Maybe he’s hoping to use his newly forged connections with president-elect Donald Trump to help push for programs that will make everybody happy. Maybe he’ll finally release Turbo Grafx 16 and it will be amazing. Maybe these are just the words of Kanye’s clone and the real Yeezy is currently in a bunker plotting his world domination. But still, it’s a nice sentiment from someone who has said more than a few boneheaded things recently, which seems like a step in the right direction.

And isn’t that what the New Year is all about?