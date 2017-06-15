📸: @jv.sls A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:22am PST

It’s going to be a long, long, long time before Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran see each other again. According to TMZ, a judge has just issued a restraining order against the pop star from coming into contact with Tran for a period of five years. The pair were an item for a while back in 2015 until Tran ended the relationship following Brown’s allegedly abusive behavior.

Tran took the stand in open court to request the order, telling the judge that Brown threatened her after she broke up with him. He would send text messages to her with notes that said, “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

She also shared that he told her “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games” as well sending more notes that read, “B*tch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.” She claimed that he once wrote “Imma kill blood” under a photo of her with the actor Michael B. Jordan.

She was later cross-examined by Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos, but the judge ultimately found Tran’s testimony compelling enough to issue the order. Brown himself was not present for the proceedings.