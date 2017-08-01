Take Me Apart A post shared by KELELA (@kelelam) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Kelela is an alternative R&B artist whose last single “Rewind” was released in 2015 along with her EP Hallucinogen. Since then, the singer/ songwriter has not released any music of her own but worked with Solange on A Seat At The Table and also collaborated with the Gorillaz for a track on Humanz.

Kelela also appeared live on a few stops on The xx tour which occurred earlier this year, and included Sampha as an opening act. But since then we haven’t heard much from the singer who earned her spot in 2013 with her mixtape Cut 4 Me.

It’s been an eventful 2017 with the return of SZA and the rise of new contemporary R&B artists such as Khalid and 6lack, making it the perfect time for Kelela to release new music. Her new song “LMK,” which you can hear above, was released today on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe. It has a sexy nighttime vibe that Kelela is known for, with elements of heavy dance and pop in the production. She also announced that her first studio album, titled Take Me Apart, will be released October 6.

Kelela released several up close and personal photos of her naked body to help promote the album announce, playing into the album title well. Check those out below.

