‪So happy to share my new single Waitin 🙇🏾‍♀️‬ ‪Take Me Apart is out this Friday!! Link in bio A post shared by KELELA (@kelelam) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Alt-R&B singer Kelela has been everywhere recently in preparation for her debut album, Take Me Apart, making appearances on The Gorillaz latest album, touring with The XX, and of course promoting her own singles, “LMK.”

Now the album is ready to go and set for a Friday release (October 6), and Kelela has released a new single, “Waitin,” to build anticipation. With a skittering beat provided by longtime collaborator Jam City with additional production from Ariel Rechtshaid and lyrics co-written by Feist collaborator Mocky, “Waitin” brings a late-’90s Janet Jackson dance-pop vibe to Kelela’s scarred tale of heartbreak.

Alternative R&B has made a comeback of sorts in 2017. With new music from Bosco, SZA, Kehlani, and Jhene Aiko dropping in relatively quick succession, it seems that the revolution begun by Solange’s A Seat At The Table is continuing to pick up steam a year later, with artists embracing more experimental sounds, introspective lyrics, and socially conscious subject matter in the once-stagnant genre. Many artists are taking more creative control of their public presentation and creating unique visual and musical experiences based in standing out as an individual and vulnerable, confessional tracks rather than selling sexy imagery and lightweight love songs. It’s a better time than ever to be a misfit and artists like Kelela are benefitting now more than ever.

Take Me Apart is due October 6 through Warp Records.